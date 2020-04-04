Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Backpacker Kristy Heaven (24, from Newport Wales) is staying at the Travellers Oasis Backpackers in Cairns. She arrived in Australia (Sydney) on February 10th intending to do farm work on a 417 work visa. So far she’s only been able to find ‘volunteer’ work ... constructing nesting boxes as part of the bush fire program in Ballina. Pic Brian Cassey
Backpacker Kristy Heaven (24, from Newport Wales) is staying at the Travellers Oasis Backpackers in Cairns. She arrived in Australia (Sydney) on February 10th intending to do farm work on a 417 work visa. So far she’s only been able to find ‘volunteer’ work ... constructing nesting boxes as part of the bush fire program in Ballina. Pic Brian Cassey
News

Backpackers, get a farm job or fly home: MP

Rebecca Fist
4th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal Government is yet to extend any offers of crisis accommodation to backpackers stranded in our region without work and a safe home.

Richmond Police District officers have reported concerns of backpackers congregating in Ballina, after being moved on from Byron Bay.

Page MP Kevin Hogan has encouraged backpackers to find a farm job or return to their home country.

“Right now, backpackers need to find seasonal agricultural work,” Mr Hogan said.

“There are seasonal jobs coming around, there’s a lot of citrus that needs to be picked.

“In Tabulum, there are blueberry farms that may be reaching out for workers soon.

“If these jobs are not available they need to go home.

“A lot of countries put out warnings a long time ago.”

There are a couple of recent posts from backpackers on local community pages, who say they cannot afford flights home, which have become more expensive or booked out.

Mr Hogan said the onus was on their home countries to facilitate a way home.

“Normally we welcome these people with open arms,” Mr Hogan said.

“These are not normal times.”

agriculture backpackers coronavirusnorthernrivers flights cancelled jobs kevin hogan
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DATA: Coronavirus numbers still rising in Northern NSW

        premium_icon NEW DATA: Coronavirus numbers still rising in Northern NSW

        News THE health district has released the latest coronavirus figures for our region, as experts warn people to stay at home.

        ‘Let’s just do it’: push to help rough sleepers

        ‘Let’s just do it’: push to help rough sleepers

        Community THE shire has a disproportionately high number of people living on the streets.

        Council-run childcare open, but may face financial pinch

        premium_icon Council-run childcare open, but may face financial pinch

        News CARE will be free across the country but staff at public facilities won’t attract...

        Coronavirus NSW: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus NSW: All you need to know today

        Health Cruise ship deaths, long queues at the border, questions over tests