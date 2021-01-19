Bachelorette winner shapes up for 100km run

Pete Mann is heading up to the Adelaide Hills wine region this week on a fundraising mission. Thing is, he’s doing it on foot.

Most people doing an Adelaide Hills wine tour tend to opt for a car or a bus, but Bachelorette winner and entrepreneur Pete Mann is doing it the hard way, with a 100km run lined up for this Friday.

The business owner and keen outdoors man says smashing out training runs in the backyard of the Bachelorette mansion wasn't ideal, but he was determined to knock off a personal goal while also helping out wineries which were affected by last year's devastating bushfires.

Mann is aiming to raise $100,000, which he will donate to wineries in the Adelaide Hills through the region's wine industry association.

Pete Mann, who won the Bachelorette, is running 100km to raise money for wineries affected by last year's bushfires. He’ll finish his run at Barrister’s Block. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

He has strong personal connections to the industry, with an outlet of his own coffee business, Octeine, opening late last year at Seppeltsfield in the Barossa Valley, and says seeing David Bowley from wine label Vinteloper speaking at an event last year about the bushfire's effects on the region really hit home.

Pete Mann with Seppeltsfield owner Warren Randall.

His epic run will start from the Octeine outlet at Kent Town at 4am in the morning, and wind through the hills, ending up at Barrister's Block at Woodside.

Mann says the furthest he has run to date is 45km, which, while technically an ultra-marathon, doesn't really count, he says.

"I'm starting at 4am. We're trying to get some cooler hours in. We're going up the Torrens River, then we hit Gorge Rd, up towards Lobethal. That's probably the toughest bit there.

"The goal is to get to about 40km in at about six hours in and feel like I haven't really run, and start to run from there.''

Pete Mann on the set of The Bachelorette with contestant Becky Miles.

Training while filming The Bachelorette involved three or four half marathons around a 300-400m loop in the backyard, dodging the odd alpaca.

You can donate to the cause at Mann's GoFundMe page, and people who donate $100 will also be able to take advantage of special offers at supporting businesses which are detailed on the wine_not_run_100km Instagram.

There is also a ticketed event after the run at Barrister's Block.



