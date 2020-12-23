Bachelorette ruined in ice-cold revenge act

Former Carlton star Dale Thomas enjoyed some long-awaited revenge on TV personality Georgia Love after she dobbed him in for drinking two days before an AFL game in May, 2019.

Thomas was embarrassingly stood down by the Blues leadership group after it was revealed he'd consumed alcohol at a charity function in the lead-up to their 13-point defeat against St Kilda in round 10 last year.

The 250-game veteran reportedly told club officials he'd only had a couple of drinks, only for Love to rat him out on social media.

Love, who starred on the second season of The Bachelorette in 2016 before becoming a TV presenter, wrote on Twitter: "I was there and saw him. There's no way he'd only had 3 drinks."

Thomas was forced to publicly apologise. "I let my guard down at the event and this is not an excuse in any way, clearly I need to be better," Thomas said.

Although he was reinstated into the Blues' line-up after missing just one game, Thomas never forgot Love's betrayal.

Gotcha! Georgia Love copped it from Dale Thomas.

Eighteen months later the opportunity to square up presented itself when Love took to Twitter to vent about trolls.

She'd excitedly announced the purchase of her first home with fiance Lee Elliot on Tuesday, writing: "Because launching two businesses and planning two weddings during a global pandemic wasn't stressful, interesting or financially draining enough, we thought, 'why not buy a house too?'."

But it was apparently met with some criticism, prompting her to tweet: "Current situation: being trolled because I tried to celebrate buying a house. That's enough internet for today."

Thomas couldn't resist the irony and replied: "Being trolled for having a good time and enjoying your own life sucks aye! At least mine was for charity!!"

Thomas' reply drew more than a thousand likes and was described by former basketball star Andrew Bogut as "A grade tweeting".

Poor old Georgia was left to lament another post that had blown up in her face. "Being trolled for calling out that I was being trolled is really the epitome of 2020, hey," she wrote. "You can respond and call me all the names and tell me to die all you like, I'm out for the year. Merry Christmas guys."

