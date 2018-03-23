Menu
Bach stars had to get permission before sex

Bachelor In Paradise contestant Laurina Fleure. Picture: Channel 10
Bachelor In Paradise contestant Laurina Fleure. Picture: Channel 10
by Andrew Bucklow

THE Bachelor In Paradise contestants had to ask for permission from producers before having sex, one of the contestants has revealed.

Laurina Fleure, who appeared on Blake Garvey's season of The Bachelor, is one of the 18 contestants who have been announced so far to appear on Bachelor In Paradise which kicks off this Sunday.

Speaking to hit105'sStav, Abby and Matt this morning, Laurina was asked if condoms were provided during filming which took place at Mango Bay Resort in Fiji.

"Yes there was, there was condoms in every room," the 34-year-old said.

Laurina Fleure with Blake Garvey on The Bachelor in 2014.
Laurina Fleure with Blake Garvey on The Bachelor in 2014.

Laurina said producers of the Australian version of the show were on edge after production on the most recent US version of the show was shut down temporarily after a claim of sexual misconduct.

A female cast member in the US hired a lawyer and blamed producers for letting a sexual encounter go too far following a long day of drinking. Warner Bros. later cleared the show and its producers of any misconduct.

"Because of that drama that actually happened on the American series, there were some really strict guidelines around anybody getting intimate," Laurina told the radio hosts.

"They had to go and flag it with production and say, 'I'm consenting,' and if anybody was caught frolicking intimately then production had the right to burst in the door and say, 'Are you consenting?'"

Without missing a beat, hit105 host Stav Davidson said, "Wow, so you had to sign a release to release!"

The cast of season one of Bachelor In Paradise Australia. Picture: Channel 10
The cast of season one of Bachelor In Paradise Australia. Picture: Channel 10

Laurina also confirmed that each of the contestants had to undergo an STD check before filming began.

"That's pretty standard," she said. "Every reality show that I've done you've got to do full bloods and urines and all that."

Bachelor In Paradise premieres 7.30pm on Sunday, March 25 on TEN and WIN Network

