Bach exes to reunite in Paradise

Richie Strahan and Alex Nation will be reuniting on the small screen.

WARNING: Spoilers.

Former reality TV couple Alex Nation and Richie Strahan have been photographed arriving in Fiji as filming begins on Bachelor In Paradise.

On Monday, Woman's Day published photos of The Bachelor exes arriving separately at Nadi International Airport along with other former contestants.

Nation was snapped arriving in Fiji on November 5 while Strahan was photographed three days later on November 8.

The couple's reunion is sure to be interesting one, with Strahan and Nation's relationship fizzling out very publicly only months after the 2016 Bachelor finale.

Strahan famously chose "stage-five clinger" Nation over fan favourite Nikki Gogan, causing a fan outrage only matched by the fury this year when Nick Cummins chose no-one.

Nation confirmed their split in August 2017 following months of speculation when she was photographed kissing footy teammate Maegan Luxa.

Maegan Luxa and Alex Nation were briefly engaged. Picture: Andrew Tauber

The two later became engaged, however, split in early 2018.

Strahan was said to be devastated by Nation moving on so quickly, telling New Idea last year he had been heartbroken over their breakup.

"The months leading up to it were the most difficult, crazy and confusing time I've been put through. Having something dissolve the way it did was heartbreaking, but at the same time, there was a lot of relief that the emotional rollercoaster was finally over," he said.

Alisha Aitken-Radburn. Picture: Tim Hunter

"I guess the brightest spark can fizzle fast. We made some bad choices back in June and our relationship really struggled to recover for months after that. It didn't matter how much effort I put into it - sometimes these things are destined to fail."

Nation and Strahan aren't the only contestants who have been spotted arriving in Fiji as filming on Bachelor In Paradise gets under way.

Two-thirds of this year's "mean girls" - Cat Henesey-Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn were spotted arriving in Fiji along with Vanessa Sunshine and Shannon Baff.

So far, Ten has only confirmed Cass Wood and Brooke Blurton will be appearing on Bachelor In Paradise, which will air on the network in early 2019.