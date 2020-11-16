Babysitter squeezed baby to death

A US babysitter who beat and squeezed a 20-month-old baby to death has escaped the death penalty, instead being sentenced to life in prison.

Texas woman Shayla Boniello, 30, pleaded guilty to capital murder on Thursday morning according to the Milam County District Attorney, NBC KXAN reported.

It previously emerged in court documents that Boniello admitted she punched, slapped, shook and squeezed Patricia "Annie" Rader out of frustration during the incident on December 3, 2018.

Emergency crews rushed to the baby's grandfather's home in Rockdale following reports of an unresponsive child.

But paramedics were unable to revive her and Annie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boniello has avoided the death sentence for the murder.

Boniello was arrested and charged with child endangerment before being charged with capital murder.

The 20-month-old sustained extensive injuries from the ordeal including lacerations and bruising across her whole body.

Court documents stated that Boniello admitted squeezing the girl for three minutes, "until she felt her bones begin to pop and crush," according to an affidavit.

The baby's grandfather had temporary custody of the child when the murder occurred.

But according to KXAN, Annie's grandfather was in a relationship with Boniello, who was living with him after the pair met on a dating site.

Patricia ‘Annie’ Rader was just one year old when she was squeezed to death by her babysitter.

Despite the life sentence, according to the Facebook page, "Justice for Annie," the baby's family members were not happy with Boniello's sentencing.

A post on the page reads: "Our family is disappointed with the fact that the death penalty was taken off the table. Life in prison isn't a severe enough penalty for what was done to Annie."

Rachel Bond, Annie's great-aunt, told ABC 25 that since Boniello "showed Annie absolutely no mercy whatsoever," the killer shouldn't receive mercy either.

However, the prosecution reviewed the case and determined that Boniello had sustained a traumatic brain injury and had a nonviolent past, according to a report by The Eagle.

Those two factors played into the decision to give the 30-year-old life in prison instead of sentencing her to death.

