Menu
Login
News

Baby, two kids injured in head-on crash

by Phoebe Loomes
21st Oct 2019 11:08 AM

Two young children and a baby are among five people hospitalised after a car accident in inner west Melbourne last night.

Victoria Police is investigating the circumstances of the crash, which occurred on Barkly Street, a busy road in Footscray in Melbourne, about 10.45pm on Sunday.

"Police have been told a vehicle travelling west on Barkly Street veered onto the incorrect side of the road colliding with an oncoming vehicle about 10.30pm," Victoria Police said in a statement today.

The vehicle travelling west had three occupants, and the vehicle travelling in the opposite direction had four occupants.

The three children, one of them a baby girl, and two primary school-aged kids, were taken to the Royal Children's Hospital.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital with injuries to her pelvis.

Another woman in her 50s was taken to The Alfred Hospital with injuries to her abdomen.

All five women and children were in a stable condition as they arrived at hospital.

More Stories

crash head on melbourne

Top Stories

    Film on planet's future will open ideas festival

    Film on planet's future will open ideas festival

    Whats On DOCO The Third Industrial Revolution will screen next week in Byron Bay.

    Retreat nominated for world prize for the fourth time

    Retreat nominated for world prize for the fourth time

    News Northern Rivers business is up for World's Leading Retreat award

    Latin Fiesta will spice up the Bay

    Latin Fiesta will spice up the Bay

    Whats On Get ready to dance later this month

    Boardriders ready to go on the green

    Boardriders ready to go on the green

    Whats On Byron's surf industry invited to Charity Golf Day