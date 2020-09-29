Baby koala photos that will melt your heart

Cuteness alert: Baby koala learns her name at Sydney Zoo naming party

Who needs a birthday when you can have a name day? This cute little koala joey got exactly that.

Ready for her debut, the WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo held a special naming party where the baby marsupial learnt her name.

Head zookeeper Renee Howell said the team unanimously decided on the name Sapphire.

"Sapphires are precious gemstones and we consider our koalas to be particularly precious, especially given the threat to their population," she said.

"So far we have seen that she's a little bit adventurous and starting to explore what life outside of the pouch is like.

"She's a very sweet little individual who loves finding the comfiest of spots snuggled up with mum to fall asleep."

The eight-month-old is the last of the zoo's joeys to be born this year.

The last of WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo’s koala joeys for 2020 named Sapphire has confidently emerged from her mother Scarlet's pouch. Picture: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard

Sapphire loves clutching to first-time mother Scarlet and has been getting along well with the zoo's two other koala joeys, 11-month-old Jasper and 12-month-old Ilani, Ms Howell says.

"Ilani loves snuggling up to Scarlet and Sapphire - it's adorable to see.

"Scarlet is doing great. She is an incredible first-time mum and as with most koala mums, she is very protective of her bub.

"She is constantly watching her and making sure she's safe."

Sapphire and Scarlet having a cuddle. Picture: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard

Ms Howell said the arrival of the baby koala marked another successful year of koala breeding at the zoo.

She said it would help further educate the public on the importance of protecting the Australian native species, which is listed as vulnerable in the wild.

"(It's important) to ensure genetic diversity. It keeps koala populations thriving for generations to come."

Sapphire snuggled up with mother Scarlet. Picture: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard

Head zookeeper Renee Howell with Sapphire. Picture: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard

Sapphire climbing on head zookeeper Renee Howell. Picture: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard

Baby Sapphire was born in late January. Picture: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard