Menu
Login
Mila, the family dog, was killed. Baby Luna is fighting for her life.
Mila, the family dog, was killed. Baby Luna is fighting for her life.
Breaking

Baby girl fighting for life after camping accident

18th Oct 2018 8:58 AM

A BABY girl is fighting for her life after a large tree fell on a tent she was in near Perth.

Three-month-old Luna Robins suffered serious injuries when the 6m pine tree crashed down in heavy storms at Dwellingup on Sunday.

The baby and her mother, Brenda Robins, were both knocked unconscious when the tree fell. Luna's father, Max, suffered a serious leg injury and the family's dog was killed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

"We have sustained serious injuries and our daughter is currently being treated in the ICU of the children's hospitals. She is stable and making progress," the family said in a statement.

 

The family holidaying near Perth is struggling to recover after a pine tree fell on their tent. Picture: 9 News
The family holidaying near Perth is struggling to recover after a pine tree fell on their tent. Picture: 9 News

 

"Corona, our small dog, reacted on time and got out of the way but unfortunately our beautiful Mila took most of the impact and did not make it.

"So with our hearts broken, we are reaching out for a bit of help."

The family has since received more than $11,000 in donations.

"The past couple of days we have faced the biggest challenge of our lives," the family said. "What we thought was going to be an easy move back to the west, ended up being a traumatic tragedy."

Related Items

camping accident editors picks perth

Top Stories

    $250k grant for youth

    $250k grant for youth

    News Byron Youth Services welcomes grant funding to help rehabilitate young offenders

    Fried chicken and trivia for a good cause

    Fried chicken and trivia for a good cause

    News PULL out the books for trivia knowledge

    Upgrades planned for Mullum showground

    Upgrades planned for Mullum showground

    News UPGRADES ahead for Byron Shire showground

    A pearl of a masterclass

    A pearl of a masterclass

    News LOCAL chefs trialled oysters to ensure you enjoy yours

    Local Partners