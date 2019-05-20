Menu
Elizabeth Olsen stars as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War. Picture: Zade Rosenthal
TV

Avengers star’s ‘terrible’ GoT audition

by Lee Brown
20th May 2019 10:39 AM

Daenerys Targaryen was almost played by the Scarlet Witch.

Avengers: Endgame star Elizabeth Olsen, 30, has admitted trying to land the key Game of Thrones character now made famous by Emilia Clarke - blaming "the most awkward audition I'd ever had" for her failure, the New York Post reports.

"When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi," Olsen told Vulture of the mad queen character.

The younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - best known for playing Scarlet Witch in the wildly popular Avengers movies - said her "most awkward" tryout had involved a monologue from the first season.

"They didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible," she said.

Elizabeth Olsen stars as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in Avengers movies. Picture: Zade Rosenthal
"Anytime someone says, 'bad audition story' that's one I remember."

Her embarrassment did not stop her becoming a mega-fan of the HBO show, which will air its final ever episode today on Foxtel - especially for the character who would have been her key rival, Jon Snow.

"I'm just so deep in Game of Thrones that all I can think about is Kit Harington," she told Vulture. "I mean, he's just brainwashed me."

Thankfully, Olsen became part of one of the biggest ever franchises with the Marvel movies. Picture: Jason Bell/Vanity Fair
Thankfully, Olsen became part of one of the biggest ever franchises with the Marvel movies. Picture: Jason Bell/Vanity Fair

The final episode of Game of Thrones will air today on Foxtel at 11am, express from the US.

This article was originally in the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission

 

But she first auditioned for the role of Daenerys in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO via AP
