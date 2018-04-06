Menu
Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned out recently to rally against the West Byron Developments.
HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned out recently to rally against the West Byron Developments. Christian Morrow

FOLLOWING a concerted community campaign Byron Shire Council has received more than 5,000 submissions in response to two development applications for housing subdivisions at West Byron.

The majority of submissions are opposing the development applications citing matters including traffic, environmental impacts, koalas, stormwater, flooding, earthworks and design.

Although the date for public submissions closed on 29 March 2018 almost 300 late submissions were received late this week.

A spokesperson for council said the late submissions will be assessed but it will be noted that they were received after the closing date.

The total number of submissions received is an extremely high number for Council and staff are now starting to work through them.

Every submission will be read and the information noted and this will be collated into a report for the NSW Government's Joint Regional Planning Panel (JRPP).

This is the second time DA10.2017.201.1 has been advertised and submissions received during the first exhibition period will also be included in the report to the JRPP.

Council staff will assess the DAs on their merits and this information will form the basis of a report to the JRPP.

All of the submissions will also be given to the JRPP.

The JRPP will be coming to the Byron Shire to hold a Panel Meeting on the DAs on a date yet to be set.

Topics:  byron shire council joint regional planning panel west byron development

Byron Shire News

