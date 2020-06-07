Autumn just flew by, what the hell happened

Autumn 2020 in New South Wales was the coolest and wettest since 2012. "The Autumn Leaves" By James Hamilton Design. Supplied by artist

IS IT just me, or did autumn just fly by? With all that's going on can someone remind me what happened?

It was a mixed bag on the North Coast but it felt like summery conditions dragged out for a nice mild few months, with a few wintery blasts to prepare us for the months ahead.

As a whole, Autumn 2020 in New South Wales was the coolest and wettest since 2012, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, after a blistering hot and devastating Summer.

In a climate summary BOM said daytime temperatures were below to very much below average for the state, except along the coastal strip.

It was a wetter than average autumn inland, but rainfall was below average along the north and south coasts.

For the Northern Rivers, rainfall was average or below average across the region, and Byron Bay recorded the warmest nights on average at 17.6 °C across NSW.

New South Wales in autumn 2020: wet and cool



The #autumn 2020 #Climate summary is now available:https://t.co/OU3m9zpemN pic.twitter.com/yu2T0Wnxsw — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) June 1, 2020

Cool conditions across the State

State-wide, the autumn mean maximum temperature was the coolest this century, 0.88 °C below the long-term average

Many sites had their lowest autumn mean daily maximum temperature on record or their lowest autumn mean daily maximum temperature since the 1990s

Minimum temperatures were slightly above average, but the State-wide autumn mean minimum temperature was lowest since 2013

Autumn mean temperature was 0.35 °C below the long-term average, and the coolest since 2012

Autumn was the first season with below average mean temperature for New South Wales since spring 2016.

Rainfall Autumn 2020

Many cold fronts, and a Tasman Low

A number of cold fronts crossed the state during autumn, particularly in April.

The most notable of these was on 30 April, with cold temperatures and alpine snow; light snow was also reported on 1 May in some non-alpine locations including Katoomba

The maximum of 9.7 °C on 30 April for Canberra was their earliest autumn day since 1952 with a sub-10 °C maximum

A deep low-pressure system was in the Tasman Sea off the Illawarra and Sydney coast over 24-26 May.

Waves of 5-10 metres were reported but as the low-pressure system was offshore, it did not bring significant damaging winds or heavy rainfall to mainland New South Wales.