Authorities warned before girls’ death

FAMILY and friends of accused child murderer Kerri-Ann Conley claim they tried to raise concerns about the children with authorities before the two young girls died inside a hot car.

Darcey-Helen, 2, and Chloe-Ann, 1, were pulled unresponsive from a hot car on Saturday in Waterford West, south of Brisbane, just after 1.30pm.

Their mother Kerri-Ann Conley, 27, will face Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with murder.

It's unclear how long the girls had been in the car.

Darcey-Helen and Chloe-Ann died after being left inside a hot car.

A family member of Conley yesterday claimed there were multiple attempts to alert the Department of Child Safety.

"I know of four people that made reports to them and other agencies and nothing was done.

Kerri-Ann Conley with Darcey-Helen.

(They) just got told they would look into it and do a property check of who lived there," the family member said.

The shattered father of Darcey-Helen, who he called "pumpkin", told The Courier-Mail he was devastated.

He said he was also a father figure to Chloe-Ann.

"Darcey and Chloe were loved by anyone and everyone who met them, I absolutely adored them both," the father, who asked not to be named, said. "Darcey had a contagious laugh and Chloe really, although they were 12 months apart, wasn't really that far behind Darcey. I think she learnt a lot off Darcey, mannerisms."

He said the girls would play in his back yard, with Darcey riding a bicycle and Chloe sitting in an attached trailer.

"They just giggled all the time, the pair of them," he said.

"Darcey would start to repeat everything you were ­saying.

"You'd say 'come on' and she couldn't say the 'C' so it was 'tome on'. Her trying to talk was pretty funny."

"She'd sing the ABC and count. You'd go to rouse on her and go 'one' and she'd say 'two' and start counting with you.

"Chloe, every time you looked at her, she just had a smile from ear to ear.

"They were just two peas in a pod. They would have been inseparable when they got older. Unfortunately we don't get to seethem grow into beautiful young people," he said.

A woman lays a gift in memory of the two little girls who died after being left in a hot car. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)

Chloe was attempting to walk and was advanced for her age and mimicked her older sister. She was not yet talking, he said.

"She is the only kid I've ever known to constantly smile," he said.

He said Kerri-Ann loved her girls.

"If you had seen videos, photos, that I've got of Kerri-Ann and the girls mate … she adored them and they adored her," hesaid.

After their deaths, Detective Inspector Mark White said the young children showed exposure to extreme heat.

"We are in the process of conducting an investigation but also being mindful of the tragic circumstances," he said. "We're at a very fast-paced stage of the investigation now, we have a lot of moving parts."

The house where the girls were found remained a crime scene yesterday.

Family friend Gina Mckenzie said child safety had been made aware of issues "numerous times".

Police examine the car that the children were left in. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar

Minister Di Farmer said she could not discuss an individual case when asked about the claims.

"If the department receives information that a child may be at risk, they assess and investigate that information," she said.

Ms Farmer said she was shocked when she heard what happened to the girls and wanted answers.

"That's why there are systems in place when a child dies, which include criminal investigations," she said.

"At this point, that has resulted in murder charges so I am very limited in what I can say. The Department of Child Safety will offer police any assistance they need as they continue their investigation."

The minister did not respond to questions as to whether there would be a child death case ­review.

A police spokeswoman said because the matter was before the courts they were unable to comment further about claims made bythe family.

A memorial out the front of the house where the two little girls were found. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar

Another shocked friend described the girls as "two beautiful angels".

"Darcey had a very caring heart for her sister and us all and the most amazing cuddles and kisses, and just as any toddlerdoes, she liked to see how far she would get with being a bit mischievous," she told The Courier-Mail.

"Like just on Wednesday with tipping out all the pegs onto the grass whilst the washing was being hung and then playing with her sister and myself as we raced around the house pushing the bike that Chloe was sitting in and singing nursery rhymes to Chloe whilst she played in her little sprinkler in the back yard.

"Once she was done playing, and came inside, and laid upon my chest, cuddling me as she fell asleep and had a nap. She was so clever and funny.

"The smiles when I had visited the girls on Wednesday when they saw me and came running and crawling to me to give me the biggest of hugs made my heart melt."