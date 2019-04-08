Menu
Login
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Crime

Authorities seize 585kg of ice

8th Apr 2019 8:37 AM

More than half a tonne of the drug ice with an estimated street value in excess of $438 million has been discovered in a container shipped from Singapore.

The 585kg of methylamphetamine was uncovered last month in refrigerators in the shipment by Australian Border Force officers, prompting a joint-agency investigation with NSW Police and Australian Federal Police.

Two search warrants were executed in Sydney on April 5.

The ABF, NSW Police and AFP will hold a press conference at Port Botany on Monday to discuss the probe.

bust drugs ice meth

Top Stories

    Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

    Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

    News BYRON Boardriders bid sad farewell to a mate and celebrate the good work of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

    Council meeting all expectations

    Council meeting all expectations

    News Separate planning meetings for Byron council

    Artists exhibit to fight for the bight

    Artists exhibit to fight for the bight

    News Opposition grows to oil drilling in the Bight

    Mixed results for Byron

    Mixed results for Byron

    News Byron Bay Football Club wrap up first round for 2019.