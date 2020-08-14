Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 20s has died from COVID-19 overnight - the youngest life to be claimed by the virus in Australia.
A man in his 20s has died from COVID-19 overnight - the youngest life to be claimed by the virus in Australia.
Health

Australia’s youngest virus death

by Anthony Piovesan
14th Aug 2020 1:05 PM

Australia has recorded its youngest coronavirus death on Friday.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the tragic news that a man in his 20s was among 14 deaths announced on Friday.

A 30-year-old Queensland man was reported to be the previous youngest person in the country to die from the wildly infectious disease in June.

It takes the state's death toll to 289.

Three more women and two men in their 80s and four men and four women in their 90s also sadly passed away.

Twelve of the 14 deaths were linked to aged-care.

It comes after Victoria's daily coronavirus infections rose again with 372 new cases recorded overnight, taking the state's total to more than 16,100.

Originally published as Australia's youngest virus death

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dr Bree ‘perfect’ person to run new mobile wildlife hospital

        Premium Content Dr Bree ‘perfect’ person to run new mobile wildlife hospital

        News One of Australia’s most respected specialist veterinarians has joined the NSW North Coast wildlife team.

        Survey reveals how galleries are coping with restrictions

        Premium Content Survey reveals how galleries are coping with restrictions

        News VISITOR numbers are down and opening hours are reduced, but local galleries are...

        When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        Premium Content When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        News After many months of work on the $11m project, which includes a new overtaking...

        JOBS: Business trying to employ ‘as many people as we can’

        Premium Content JOBS: Business trying to employ ‘as many people as we can’

        News This Lismore business has plenty of jobs on offer right now