Robyn Lawley’s shocking injuries

AUSSIE model Robyn Lawley has shared a shocking photo of the facial injuries she sustained during a seizure two months ago.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated model says she has lupus and Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS), both conditions where the immune system attacks the body.

Lawley said she wanted to be open with her followers and explain why she would walk in the upcoming international fashion weeks with a scar on her forehead.

"Nearly 2 months ago I had an accident. I unfortunately had a seizure on my staircase, I fell from over 7ft and landed on my face. I suppose it's ironic that I'm a model, however I'm grateful I didn't break my neck," she wrote.

"I could have had it holding my daughter for example, or I could be in a wheelchair, or not breathing at all.

"With fashion week coming soon I wanted to acknowledge my new lighting bolt scar on my forehead, lip and chin.

"As the scars fade, a part of me wants nothing to do with them and a part of me wants to embrace them. They make us who we are. Plus wearing daily makeup to cover my face is something I do not do.

"Life isn't all rainbows. I've found strength the past few months following people who are brave to share their physical and emotional ongoing battles.

"To anyone that's going through something I'm sorry for the pain you have to endure."

Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Lawley is a passionate advocate for healthy body image and the environment.

She is currently the face of Bras N Things underwear and has her own range of swimwear.