Australian first pasta for vegans

FINDING good gluten-free pasta can be tricky, but Tom Ahern, of Byron Gourmet Pasta, is setting out to change that.

The Pottsville-based pasta producer has just launched what he says is Australia's first vegan, gluten-free, nut-free and dairy-free spaghetti, made from the newest superfood on the block - the tigernut.

Tigernuts are small root vegetable related to potatoes and sweet potatoes. Packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals, Tom says they make a pasta with a nice bite and a great flavour.

The tigernut pasta is the latest addition to Tom's range of gourmet hand-made fresh pastas, sold weekly at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market.

Tom makes pastas to suit all dietary requirements including vegan and organic parpadelle, fettucine, spaghetti, and lasagne sheets; organic spelt spaghetti and lasagna sheets; and gluten-free pumpkin gnocchi.

All of his wheat-based pastas are made from top quality stoneground, organic, unbleached flour from a small batch grainery.

"It's a much better quality and I find people have less reactions to it. So people who are gluten intolerant often say they can eat my ravioli and even the spaghetti,” Tom said.

Find Byron Gourmet Pasta at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market every Friday.