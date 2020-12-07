Australian favourite getting Netflix reboot

Heartbreak High is getting a reboot on Netflix.

The streamer has commissioned eight new episodes of the series to be filmed in NSW, but it won't debut until 2022.

It's not yet clear if the new iteration of Heartbreak High will be a remake, reboot or continuation of the original series. No casting decisions have been made.

The Australian high school series was a mainstay of the 1990s, a soapy drama for lovelorn teens and youngsters who tuned into the stories of kids who had way more interesting lives than their own.

It ran for more than 200 episodes from 1994 until 1999, first on Channel 10 and then on ABC. Its first few seasons starred Alex Dimitriades and Abi Tucker and while later cast members such as Callan Mulvey and Lara Cox became local teen icons. No one rocked an eyebrow ring quite like Drazic - sorry, Dylan Lewis.

Such cool kids.

RELATED: Saved By the Bell sequel series is absurdly funny

The original series just hit Netflix's library, whetting the appetite for a new instalment.

Netflix director of originals in Australia Que Minh Luu said in a statement: "We haven't had rebellious Australian YA series on screen since the original Heartbreak High, so this is well overdue.

"The new Heartbreak High is for young people in Australia today to feel seen - showcasing their stories, senses of humour and aesthetics to the world, and reminding everyone that they are much, much cooler than us.

"It's also for the 90s kids, fans of the original series who remember what it's like to feel understood by a TV show, then racking off.

"This Netflix show will be ours, and we can't wait to get started."

The new series is being produced by Fremantle Australia and Dutch production company NewBe.

The original series is streaming now on Netflix

RELATED: David Fincher's Mank is a five-star film

The series is the latest local commission from Netflix whose Australian productions have included Tidelands, Lunatics, Hannah Gadsby's comedy specials and Izzy's Koala World. Upcoming productions include drama series Clickbait, animated film Back to the Outback and a biopic based on sailor Jessica Watson's memoir, True Spirit.

The move comes at a time when the Australian government is looking at reforms which could impose a content quota (based on a percentage of revenue) on international streamers operating in this market.

Share your TV and movies obsessions | @wenleima

Originally published as Australian favourite getting Netflix reboot