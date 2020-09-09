Australian energy giant’s shock move

Australian energy supplier AGL has made a surprising move into the world of cars.

AGL announced today it has launched a new car subscription service with a twist.

In partnership with existing car subscription service Carbar, AGL's new venture will only offer electric cars.

Australians now have a more affordable way to get into electric cars.

AGL's chief of future business and technology, John Chambers, says the subscription service removes the high price required for Australians to step into electric cars and allows more drivers to take up the emerging zero emissions technology.

"The market for EVs in Australia is continuing to grow but we know many customers may still be reluctant to buy an EV outright due to price, concerns about technological change or access to charging facilities," says Chambers.

"AGL's EV Subscription Service eliminates these concerns allowing customers to access the latest technology as it hits the market.

The Nissan Leaf is one of Australia’s most affordable new cars but still costs more than $50,000.

"It's a convenient option, with the latest EV model delivered to the customer's home and at-home charging facilities installed but with the flexibility to swap, upgrade or cancel the service at any time."

The cheapest electric cars on sale in Australia are the Hyundai Ioniq and Nissan Leaf which are both priced from about $53,000 drive-away.

The Hyundai Kona Electric has a much bigger battery and longer range than other EVs.

Users can rent a Hyundai Ioniq or Nissan Leaf for $299 a week, which also includes insurance, registration, roadside assistance and carbon neutral credits. And there are no lock in contracts.

Both cars are ideal for urban commuting: the Leaf has a range up to 270km and the Ioniq up to about 310km.

The Tesla is the most expensive car in he subscription service but has the longest range and is the most luxurious.

And if you are looking for more practical and luxurious options you can rent a Hyundai Kona electric about 450km of range, or a Tesla Model 3 with a range up to 460km.

These options cost $359 and $599 a week respectively.

Bought outright, these cars cost about $63,000 and $73,000 drive-away.

But while you are free to cancel at any time there is a substantial upfront payment of $800 to cover the installation of an at home charger, provided by JetCharge. You'll also have to pay $150 for removal if you cancel the service in the first six months.

Originally published as Australian energy giant's shock move