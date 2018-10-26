Rape video makes judge walk out

Jason Daron Mizner, an Australian man from Queensland sits with handcuffed while waiting for an interrogation at Chiang Mai police station in Chiang Mai province, in 2006.

WARNING: Disturbing content

PAEDOPHILE Jason Mizner has been jailed after a judge viewed a video of him raping a child that was so disturbing she walked out of the courtroom and adjourned the matter on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old paedophile appeared in the Brisbane District Court today where he was sentenced to 19 years in jail for sexually abusing a two-year-old girl, who was still in nappies, and filming the assaults.

In handing down the sentence, District Court Judge Leanne Clare described Mizner's offences as "a different kind of evil".

He previously pleaded guilty to more than 65 child sex offences including more than 30 counts of rape on a two-year-old girl and videotaping the assaults.

The court heard the recordings showed the baby crying for help, The Courier Mail reports.

"You recording shows her crying for her mother, it shows her fear … When you could not calm her, you muzzled her," Judge Clare said.

On Friday, the judge said there was no evidence Mizner had remorse for what he had done.

"It was (the girl's mother) who found the recordings," she said.

"That content would be excruciating for most people.

"I only watched a portion and it has been a battle to get the vision of your offending out of my head. I cannot imagine the horror of it for (the girl's) mother."

Mizner, a former Gold Coast yoga teacher, had formed a relationship with the victim's mother before committing the offences over several months in the 2000s.

While he was on a holiday in Thailand, the girl's mother found videos he had made and a range of other unrelated child exploitation material, in a bag he left in a Gold Coast home.

Mizner stayed in Thailand, where he formed a relationship with a local woman before assaulting her young daughter and being arrested by Thai authorities.

Mizner served 11 years of a 35-year sentence and was deported when released on bail last year, with Australian authorities arresting him when he returned to Brisbane.

But Mizner's lawyers argued his years in prison in Thailand for a separate sexual assault of another young child there should be taken into account, because of the "torture" he suffered at the hands of other inmates while incarcerated.

"He received beatings and other torture, partly in relation to (the Australian) offending," Mizner's lawyer said.

"The Australian Federal Police gave evidence at the (Thai) hearing about the Australian offending, so it's not much of a stretch that inmates in Thailand would have known."

Judge Clare disputed that just because Mizner had a difficult time in a Thai jail that he should have his potential sentenced reduced.

"The report outlines deprivations and abuses that your client has described, but to say he's been tortured for 11 years is an overstatement of the material, frankly," Judge Clare said.

In the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, Judge Clare delayed the sentencing, telling the court she had viewed a portion of one of the tapes, and found it "very confronting."

"I think it would be best to put some distance between the viewing of that tape and the delivery of the judgment so that it does not overwhelm the sentence," Judge Clare said.

The court also previously heard that Mizner suffers from "disinhibition" as a result of a brain injury he sustained in a motorbike accident.

The prosecution had pushed for the offender to be jailed for life.

Judge Clare previously told the court that a psychological report showed he had a "predilection for babies" and had a medium-to-high chance of reoffending if not incarcerated.

"Even a low risk of reoffending when it comes to raping babies is a substantial risk to deal with. When it's a medium-to-high risk … it's alarming," she said.

Mizner will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years of his latest sentence.

- With AAP

For support, call the national sexual assault hotline on 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or Lifeline on 131114.