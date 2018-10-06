Menu
Login
The Australian was attacked about 2.20am local time on Thursday
The Australian was attacked about 2.20am local time on Thursday
Crime

Aussie raped in New York

6th Oct 2018 2:16 AM

AN Australian was attacked and raped while she walked home alone during the night in New York, police said.

The 27-year-old was walking near Richardson Street and Kingsland Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn about 2.20 am Thursday morning when a man approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, The New York Post reported.

After he ran off, she walked almost 2.5km to the NYPD's 90th Precinct on Union Avenue, where she told police what happened.

The woman, who has been in the US for about four months, was taken by ambulance to Woodhull Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the rapist, whom they described as being a roughly 6-foot-tall African-American in his 20s.

australian brooklyn editors picks new york rape

Top Stories

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business A FESTIVAL site and quarry were issued with penalty notices after spot inspections.

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    Music Their single Never Ever has reached Platinum sales

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News Five teens are in custody after yesterday's dramatic pursuit

    Local Partners