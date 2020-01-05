Menu
RFS tribute ribbons.
Australia to go red and yellow in public RFS tribute

Susanna Freymark
5th Jan 2020 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

GET your bright yellow and red ribbons out on Friday, January 10 to pay tribute to the Rural Fire Service.

Ruth Plummer who runs the Rappville Post Office saw the idea on Facebook and has helped to spread the message.

"Red for the trucks and yellow for the uniforms," Ms Plummer said.

Rappville resident Robin Pittman plans to decorate her car with cloth ribbons.

The concept has spread like the unprecedented fires we've seen across Australia and on Friday people are encouraged to put red and yellow ribbons on their letterboxes, fences and even you car, like Robin.

As the fire disaster continues, the gesture is a way to show support for the RFS.

Currently 3000 RFS volunteers are on the ground fighting fires and 698 fire trucks have been deployed.

This weekend 12 fires in NSW sit at emergency level.

LET'S DO THIS, AUSTRALIA

On Saturday, January 4, Penrith recorded a temperature of 48.9 degrees Celsius, it's hottest day ever recorded in Western Sydney.

Let's fill Australia with red and bright yellow on Friday ­­- it's the least we can do as we watch in awe at the determination and generosity of Australia's true heroes.

