Aussies unleash ‘Quadzilla’ on the world

The man with the biggest legs in world sport - Trae Williams - is set to make a splash on the rugby field after earning his maiden call up for Australia.

Australian sprinter Trae Williams will earn his first men's rugby sevens cap in the opening round of the Sevens World Series in Dubai next weekend.

Williams who switched from athletics to sevens in May, has a 100m personal best of 10.10 seconds, ranking him fifth on the Australian all-time list.

The 22-year-old Williams, nicknamed "Quadzilla" because of his massive legs, has earned the call-up after impressing in pre-season.

"It's really exciting to bring Trae into the playing fold," head coach Tim Walsh said.

"He has really thrown himself into the last six months and the outcomes have been great for himself and what he offers our whole squad.

"Quick, powerful and really keen to learn, he has earned his place in this team and I look forward to seeing him in action in Dubai."

That’s why he’s called Quadzilla.

Williams never misses leg day.

"I'm really excited about this new adventure with the Aussie 7s," Williams said in May after signing a contract with Rugby Australia through until 2021.

"I've always loved rugby and to be able to potentially chase an Olympic dream through rugby is something I never expected. I want to grab this opportunity with both hands."

Williams played schoolboy rugby and rugby league in Brisbane and attended academy training sessions with NRL club North Queensland in 2014.

The Australian men's sevens team currently sit seventh on the World Series standings, well below the top-four finish needed for automatic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

But the Australian team is still likely to guarantee its spot at the Tokyo Games at an Oceania qualifying tournament in November.

Manly's Josh Turner will also make his full international debut in Dubai, with Australia playing group matches against Scotland, Ireland and the United States on December 6 and 7.

Nick Malouf takes over the captaincy role from the injured Lewis Holland with Jesse Parahi also returning to the main squad.

Australian squad: Nick Malouf (capt), Joe Pincus, Lachlan Anderson, Simon Kennewell, Jeral Skelton, Jesse Parahi, Maurice Longbottom, Josh Turner, Josh Coward, Lachlan Miller, Rod Davies, Trae Williams, Henry Hutchison