Aussies scared off interstate travel

Three out of four Australians who are planning to go on holidays this summer will stay in their own state, while a quarter won't go on holidays at all due to concerns about COVID-19, new research shows.

Results of a national survey commissioned by the Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF) came ahead of today's reopening of the Queensland border to Victoria and Greater Sydney, and an expected relaxation of Western Australia's border restrictions by Christmas.

The survey of 2300 Australians found 75 per cent would holiday within their own state this summer.



A quarter of respondents said they won't travel at all over the Christmas break due to continuing concerns over COVID-19.

Road trips emerged as a more popular option for travel over flights and other modes of transport.

The study found there was "still significant work to do to encourage Aussies to take to the skies".

TTF chief executive Margy Osmond said while there was reluctance among people to get on a plane, there were reasons to be optimistic, with about 70 per cent of those surveyed who had been planning an overseas trip saying they'd spend all or some of their money domestically instead.

The Tourism and Transport Forum says there is ‘still significant work to do to encourage Aussies to take to the skies’. Picture: Christian Gilles



"This is great news for domestic operators and shows there is significant opportunity to capture the outbound spend of locals who were going abroad although it would still not fully compensate for the lack of international visitation," Ms Osmond said.

Airlines have reported a spike in booking since the easing of border restrictions were announced over the past month.

"Confidence however continues to be an issue but the low COVID case figures over the last couple of weeks hopefully will alleviate these concerns if they continue without another significant outbreak," Ms Osmond said.

The study has found coastal holidays will be popular this summer but most Australians won’t venture beyond their own state.

"The corporate travel market is also expected to take some time to recover as businesses remain reluctant to ask their staff to travel."

The survey also found more than half of summer holiday-makers were opting for coastal spots, and 62 per cent were travelling to support Australian tourism businesses.

About 52 per cent said they would be travelling to see family and friends, however 36 per cent of respondents said they continued to be concerned about an outbreak of COVID-19.

