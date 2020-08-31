Aussies left to die so bureaucrats can spite Trump

Hundreds of Australians may be dying because of Donald Trump. See, the US President last May made a fatal mistake: He backed a drug that could cure the coronavirus.

Sorry, let me rephrase. Hundreds of Australians may be dying because many politicians, medico-bureaucrats and journalists hate Trump's guts.

Many would apparently rather ignore the studies that now say hydroxychloroquine works than admit Trump may have been right.

Think of that, if you get sick. Or if you watch a loved relative die.

Are you - are they - being denied a cure that almost any chemist in Australia could hand over right now, just to stop Trump from looking good?

In May, Trump said he was taking hydroxychloroquine because he had "heard a lot of good stories".

Why not try it, he suggested, when "you're not going to get sick or die" from a drug that has been used by millions since 1955 to protect against malaria, and, later, to treat conditions such as lupus.

From that moment, the media left in the US and Australia demonised hydroxychloroquine to prove Trump's a fool.

Twitter, YouTube and Facebook even censor posts by doctors saying they've successfully used it.

How the pharmaceutical giants must love it. Hydroxychloroquine is a generic drug that earns them peanuts, but a new vaccine, however imperfect, would earn them billions.

The height of this insanity was reached last week when Labor's health spokesman, Chris Bowen, demanded federal parliament censure Liberal MP Craig Kelly for having said studies showed hydroxychloroquine, given early, saved lives.

For some reason, this news appalled Bowen. He said Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration "strongly discourages the use of hydroxychloroquine" for this coronavirus, and denounced Kelly for spreading "misinformation and conspiracy theories".

Please stop Bowen becoming our health minister. We're not safe if our health system is run by a man who hates being told of a cheap cure, and tries to silence any MP trying to show the evidence.

You see, in the week before Bowen tried to silence Kelly, no fewer than five new studies said hydroxychloroquine indeed saves people from dying, even without the zinc that apparently makes it more effective.

In the US, the Hackensack University Medical Center said people given hydroxychloroquine were a third less likely to later need hospitalisation.

In Italy, a study in the European Journal of Internal Medicine said patients needing hospital care, when hydroxychloroquine is less effective, still had "a 30 per cent lower risk of death" when given the drug.

In Belgium, a study in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents of 8000 hospitalised patients also said the death rate was cut by a third.

In Spain, a study of 9644 patients found "hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (an antibiotic) correlated with a lower mortality rate".

In France, a study by Aix Marseilles University of 226 sick residents in an aged-care home said hydroxychloroquine halved the death rate.

That's five studies all saying hydroxychloroquine works - all in the week before Labor called Kelly "the most dangerous man in parliament" for saying the same. How shameful.

Worse, states like Victoria still want to ban doctors from prescribing this drug.

This is sick. This is the cancel culture played for deadly keeps.

Yes, other studies insist hydroxychloroquine is useless. And Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews dragged along Associate Professor Julian Elliott to a press conference last week to defend his state's ban on it.

Elliott, head of the National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce, obliged, attacking "a particular trend on social media", and declaring "hydroxychloroquine should not be used" because "there's now substantial information that it's not effective, and it does have side-effects".

But as I've noted before, Elliott's taskforce cherrypicked wildly to dismiss hydroxychloroquine.

It checked only nine studies that showed it had little or no effect, but ignored any that showed it worked.

It relied most on an Oxford study that for some disastrous reason gave very sick patients potentially lethal overdoses - up to 12 times the recommended dose.

Crucially, none of the nine studies included zinc. Hydroxychloroqine is a zinc ionophore - it helps zinc get into cells and stop the virus replicating. The aged, most likely to die of the coronavirus, often have zinc deficiencies.

To repeat: I don't know if hydroxychloroquine works or not. But I do know it doesn't kill, if used properly under medical advice, and some experts back it.

So why ban doctors and patients from deciding for themselves?

Or are hundreds of dead Australians a small price to pay for kicking Trump?

Originally published as Aussies left to die so bureaucrats can spite Trump