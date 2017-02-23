News

Aussies for Animals deliver hope for horses

Christian Morrow
| 23rd Feb 2017 9:31 AM
HORSE RESCUE: Skyla Critchlow, Jack Sadler, Tesse Ferguson from Byron Bay Equestrian Centre, Sky Bright, Constance Attard founder of Aussies for Animals, Marion Mawby, Asha Lee-Winton, Adam Mawby and Nemisis. Both Sky Bright and Nemesis were rescued horses.
HORSE RESCUE: Skyla Critchlow, Jack Sadler, Tesse Ferguson from Byron Bay Equestrian Centre, Sky Bright, Constance Attard founder of Aussies for Animals, Marion Mawby, Asha Lee-Winton, Adam Mawby and Nemisis. Both Sky Bright and Nemesis were rescued horses.

NEWLY founded charity Aussies for Animals has given its first grant to local horse rescue group Byron Bay Horse Rescue (BBHR).

Set up just weeks ago the fledgling charity collects donations from pet businesses that advertise on the group's donation page.

Aussies for Animals organiser Constance Attard said it was particularly demanding on those who rescue horses and the emotional and financial cost was high.

"Just recently the biggest horse rescue group in Australia, North West Equine Rescue based in Tamworth closed its door because of burnout,” she said.

"We chose horse rescue as our first beneficiary because as every horse rescuer knows it takes a huge amount of money and time to rehabilitate a horse.

"Budget dictates whether an animal gets a second chance or will be sent to the knackers or meat works. This is the harsh reality.”

Tesse Ferguson, the manager of the Byron Bay Equestrian Centre, has donated agistment paddocks, expertise and the facilities at the Centre.

Co-founded by Tesse and Ava Dolan Byron Bay Horse Rescue currently hosts around 17 horses.

As part of their grant they will receive a load of logs and $1000 in cash, to build rain and shade shelters for the rescued animals.

"We are also asking if there is anyone out there that can help with transport and handling of the logs and the building work. We are also looking for donations of roofing materials, these can be second hand.”

Ms Attard said most of the rescued horses at Byron Bay came from within the region.

"Rescuing neglected, mistreated or unwanted horses is a huge problem across the country and the Northern Rivers,” she said.

"It is very easy to get given a horse or to buy one very cheaply,” she said. "But buying a horse is just the beginning of the commitment.

"Owners forget the cost of the dentist, the farrier and the feed and if not cared for properly the horses soon fall into poor condition.

"I would caution people to think very carefully before opting to buy a horse and look at the option of leasing one first to see how it goes.”

Adam and Marion Mawby are also working with the rescued horses at the equestrian centre.

"Problems often arise from poor decision making and not understanding what horses require,” said Mr Mawby.

"Here we try and let horses be horses and match them with the right people so they can go on the journey with the horses as they recover.”

Byron Equestrian Centre is running First Aid Course for horses with Alison Goward this Sunday. For details and bookings call: 0468414677.

For more information or to donate go to: AussiesHelpingAnimals. com.au.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  aussies for animals byron bay equestrian centre byron bay horse rescue horse rescue

NEW animal charity makes its first grant to local horse rescue group helping find new owners for abandoned animals.

