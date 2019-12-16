Aussies face Bali court over drug possession

Bali, the nation known for its harsh penalties for drug-related crimes, has delivered an astonishingly light sentence to two Australians caught with cocaine.

Melbourne nightclub promoter William Cabantog broke down and wept in a Bali court as the prosecutor recommended an astonishingly light sentence in a nation known for its harsh penalties for drug-related crimes.

With co-accused David Van Iersel, when the prosecutor called on the judge to deliver a sentence of just one year and six months, Cabantog doubled over, covered his face with his hands and wept.

Australians David Van Iersel and William Cabantog waiting inside the Denpasar District Courtroom to face their trial on a drug case in Bali. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Police officers escort Will Cabantog (back, right) and David Van Iersel (front). Picture: J.P. Christo

Van Iersel, 38, who the prosecutor requested a sentenced of one year and two months remained solid and silent.

The men were allegedly in possession of 1.12 grams of cocaine and both urine tested positive to the narcotic.

William Cabantog listening to doctors, who did an assessment and recommended him to get rehabilitation during the trial at Denpasar District Court. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

David Van Iersel being escorted by Denpasar Police. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

A prosecutor shows the plastic clip containing the rest of evidence during a trial at Denpasar District Court, where Van Iersel and his friend Cabantog were allegedly carrying 1.12 grams of cocaine at Lost City Night Club in Canggu. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro

Cabantog, 35, face and Van Iersel face a maximum sentence of 12 years prison for allegedly possessing narcotics.

Personal use carries a maximum four-year sentence.

The prosecutor also requested both men are sentenced with their time reduced to include the months they have spent incarcerated since their July arrest at the Lost City nightclub in trendy Canggu.

More to come.