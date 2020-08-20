Aussie tennis star spruiks bonkers theory

Aussie tennis great Pat Cash has sparked outrage on social media after tweeting his support for a controversial conspiracy theory documentary about coronavirus.

Cash posted the link to the 'Plandemic: Indoctornation' film on Wednesday, that has also been shared by celebrity chef Pete Evans on his Facebook page.

The film promotes a widely debunked theory about how the COVID-19 strain was created by an American doctor and the wealthy, and claims that masks are harmful and will activate the virus.

The doco promotes itself as the "most important documentary you will ever see".

The film has been banned on major social media platforms, including Facebook, and Twitter users are given a warning that the link is potentially spammy or unsafe before sharing.

"It's finally out, download here as well. Be informed - make up your own mind," the former Wimbledon champion tweeted, before it was quickly deleted.

Pat Cash promotes a coronavirus conspiracy theory documentary on Twitter.

Evans also shared the film on his Facebook page on Wednesday and encouraged his followers to watch and share.

"Please step up and learn and share ASAP. This is serious," he wrote.

Australian tennis great and six-time grand slam champion Rennae Stubbs took aim at Cash when she replied to another of his controversial tweets on Thursday morning comparing smoking and coronavirus deaths.

"Pat i live in NYC, u should delete this tweet," she said, before Cash's first tweet disappeared.

"I know too many people that didn't ask for this virus and some even died. Little different when people are volunteering to put smoke in their own lungs."

Nick Kyrgios' brother Christos also slammed Cash's tweet by replying "dangerous dangerous content".

Biomedical scientist Dr Darren Saunders also joined the condemnation with his tweet: "Your headband is too tight champ, it's cutting off circulation to your brain".

Other speculated whether his account had been hacked.

Cash's tweet seems to have since been deleted on Thursday morning with it removed from his profile after the uproar.

Pat i live in NYC, u should delete this tweet. I know too many people that didn’t ask for this virus and some even died. Little different when people are volunteering to put smoke in their own lungs. That decision is theirs and they obviously pay the price for it. — Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) August 20, 2020

According to Forbes, the full-length Plandemic movie promotes a widely discredited conspiracy theory that claims Dr Anthony Fauci was responsible for the creation of the coronavirus strain that has caused a worldwide pandemic.

Dr Fauci is one of the top infectious diseases experts in the United States and a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Forbes reported the film was based on the claims of discredited scientist and American activist Judy Mikovits, who said that doctors, including Dr Fauci, and the rich and powerful, were behind the spread of the virus.

Ms Mikovits also claims masks are harmful and would activate the virus and reinfect the wearer over and over.

The full-length film follows a 26-minute trailer that went viral in May and was viewed by more than 8 million people in about a week.

Official Victorian Department of Health and Human Services directives state masks help stop droplets spreading when someone speaks, laughs, coughs or sneezes, including someone who has tested positive to coronavirus.

The health department said face coverings were an additional protective physical barrier to protect people against the spread of the virus.

Your headband is too tight champ, it’s cutting off circulation to your brain 🧠 pic.twitter.com/tgVq8wFFzf — Dr Darren Saunders (@whereisdaz) August 19, 2020

Somebody, please tell me Pat Cash’s Twitter account has been hacked.



I cannot believe a one-time sporting hero and true gentleman can fall this far... pic.twitter.com/zdJauqs7nR — 💧Mike Fitzsimon (@MikeFitzAU) August 20, 2020

Originally published as Aussie tennis star spruiks bonkers theory