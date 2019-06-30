Aussie star’s ‘explicit photos’ sent

Aussie star Mark Howard had some explaining to do after sensitive images were hacked from his phone and distributed to his contact list, including cricketing stars around the world.

The popular cricket caller revealed on Friday night "explicit" photos were taken from his phone and sent against his will to Australian test captain Tim Paine, Big Bash slugger Chris Lynn and star commentator Isa Guha, among others.

Howard described the scare of being locked out of some of his accounts as one of the most stressful moments of his life - but he received little sympathy from his fellow Triple M commentators ahead of Friday night's clash between Geelong and Adelaide.

"I've got on good authority that somebody in this box has 100 per cent been hacked this week," Footy great Nathan Brown said on Triple M.

"I'm talking emails, personal emails, personal photos. Photos detrimental to his career if they got out… It's Mark Howard.

"I've got it on good authority from one of your cricket buddies that there has been explicit material sent from your phone to other people's phones."

Howard confirmed the hack had taken place and said he was still unable to access emails more than 24 hours after first discovering that his phone had been compromised.

Mark Howard, Isa Guha and James Brayshaw were part of Triple M’s summer commentary team.

"7pm last night I went to do a little Instagram story," Howard said of the moment he discovered his phone had been hacked.

"I couldn't get on Instagram. Couldn't get onto Instagram, couldn't get onto Facebook. It has been the most stressful 24 hours.

"I've been hacked, I still can't get into emails. If you've sent me an email in the last 24 hours I apologise."

Ta for all the messages that my insta account was hacked.

Apologies if my account sent you any weird stuff.

Hope it didn’t cause you dramas.

Back in business on insta now.

Accessing email account...not so much. — Mark Howard (@MarkHoward03) June 28, 2019

He said it was obvious that he'd been hacked because he received a message through his phone's WhatsApp account telling him his phone had been hacked.

He admitted he received some staggered responses from the targets around the world who received messages and sensitive photos from him.

Mark Howard’s contacts got quite a fright.

"All I will say is I got a message from the UK, saying, 'Howie, is this you sending me this particular video'. And I said, 'No, don't answer it'.

"I got a message from Isa Guha. I got an email from Chris Lynn. I got a message from Tim Paine telling me, 'Why are you sending me this stuff, Howie?'

"I've got to say Chris Lynn didn't say anything he hadn't said to me before.