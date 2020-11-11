Menu
Rugby league fans have been slammed for ruining the moment’s silence on Remembrance Day before kick-off in Origin II.
News

Aussie shame: Fans ruin Remembrance Day silence

by James Matthey
11th Nov 2020 8:42 PM

Footy fans have been slammed for ruining the Anzac tribute before kick-off in Origin 2, being played on Remembrance Day.

Some supporters at Sydney's ANZ Stadium broke out into cheers and then jeers during the playing of The Last Post, and the noise reached a crescendo when Blues coach Brad Fittler was shown on the big screen.

General Sir Peter Cosgrove read the Ode of Remembrance on a day where we reflect on the end of WWI, before The Last Post was played.

Many of the spectators in attendance broke out in applause midway through The Last Post, not realising there was more to come, when they should have remained silent.

Many on social media were quick to hit out at the Sydney crowd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to come ...

 

 

Originally published as Aussie shame: Moment's silence ruined

