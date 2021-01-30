Aussie rock icon to serenade fans

Northern Rivers resident Bernard Fanning will offer an online show via Serenade's Patron Artist.

Serenade's Patron Artist is a monthly initiative with one headline artist selected to join the platform, who then chooses three support acts to pay it forward to.

Serenade invites artists to play their songs for the fans who pay for it.

Those who book a serenade receive a video with the song and special message (if requested by the fan) within ten days.

For one month, whenever a fan books a Serenade from the Patron Artist, Serenade will purchase another one from one of their nominated supports, with the fan receiving two Serenades for the price of one.

Byron Bay resident Bernard Fanning is one of most popular Australian musician and singer-songwriters.

He was the lead vocalist of Queensland alternative rock band Powderfinger from its formation in 1989 to its dissolution in 2010.

Fanning's solo music is generally described as a mixture of blues and acoustic folk.

Fanning released his third studio album Civil Dusk on August 2016.

Civil Dusk was released as part one of a series of two albums, the second being Brutal Dawn in 2017.

For his Patron Artist Support Acts, Bernard fanning has chosen Groote Eylandt singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara, who plays six instruments and sings half in English and half in her ancestral language, Anindilyakwa, Ben Salter from the Wilson Pickers and alt-pop singer songwriter Hope D.

Head over to serenadesound.com to see how.