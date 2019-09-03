Aussie DJ’s X-rated act on stage

WARNING: Explicit content

Aussie DJ Flume has performed a graphic sex act onstage at Burning Man.

Flume, aka Harley Streten, was performing at the annual music festival in the Nevada desert this week. His girlfriend, actress Paige Elkington, posted a video of the incident to her Instagram story on September 2.

The story, which has since been deleted from her account, begins with a photo of someone in the crowd holding up a sign saying, "Does Flume even *** ***?" Elkington's caption read, "Lol wait for next story."

It then shows a brief video of a woman on all fours in front of the 27-year-old as he performs a sex act on her with the caption, "Sorry mom."

The video was quickly deleted.

Understandably, Flume was the top trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday. "I thought we were getting a new album because Flume was trending but no," one user wrote.

Here's a sample of the other (PG-rated) reactions to the video:

Me after finding out why Flume is trending pic.twitter.com/MkQCKCWONG — Ely J (@iamelyjones) September 2, 2019

whoever put flume on blast with those videos sucks at burning man. it goes against the entire ethos of the event to film someone wildin out like that — bleep bloop (@bleepbloopbass) September 2, 2019

oh #Flume’s trending?? did he drop a new alb- pic.twitter.com/YsjOMNGCL1 — MF DIANE (@fckevryphobe) September 2, 2019

Flume's publicist waking up this morning pic.twitter.com/qjF1dCTGcS — 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖖𝖔𝖚𝖙 👹 (@BlaqoutDubstep) September 2, 2019

Flume wouldn't be the first Burning Man reveller caught on camera doing something outrageous - the festival is notorious for its debaucherous vibe and wild (often naked) fashions.

Flume is yet to publicly comment on the video. The Never Be Like You hitmaker has enjoyed huge success since he burst on the scene in 2011, with two number one albums, 11 ARIA Awards and a Triple J Hottest 100 win in 2016.

