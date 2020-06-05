‘Aussie’ cyclist assaults young girl

Police are searching for a man who assaulted a girl for trying to put up a sign commemorating George Floyd.

The man dressed in lycra, who reportedly had as Aussie accent, was filmed going after the girl and taking the poster out of her hands on a trail in Maryland in the United States on Monday.

The person who filmed the video said the man had attacked him and a group of friends who were putting up signs "calling for justice" George Floyd, a black man who died after being detained by police in Minneapolis.

After grabbing the flyer from the girl, the cyclist charged at the man filming with his bicycle causing him to fall to the ground.

"He was just cycling down the trail," one of the victims, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Patch.

"He videoed us on his first pass by, then stopped about (15m) passed us and asked to see my signs, in a friendly tone.

"When I went to show him the signs, he ripped them out of my hands and then started to go after my friends. That's when I started recording."

The man said he was scared for his friends because of the man's size.

"My friends that I was with are both small women and to have a large man approach them and physically rip things out of their hands is quite terrifying, and they were both pretty shaken up after," he said.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

Maryland-National Capital Park Police posted photos of the man on Twitter to appeal for the public's help identifying him.

Police describe the man as a white male, 50-60 years old, medium build, 182cm tall, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts, a red helmet, and aviator-style glasses.

The group had been putting up signs in their neighbourhood to bring attention to Floyd's death.

Two of the cops charged with aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd had been on the force for just four days when he was killed.

Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were rookies who were barely off probation, according to their lawyer.

Derek Chauvin - the officer who had his knee on Mr Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes - a veteran officer with a history of shootings while on duty, was their training officer. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

