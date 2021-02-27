Disgusting backlash hits partner of star cricketer

Aaron Finch’s wife Amy has hit out at online trolls after exposing some of the sickening abuse both she and the cricket star cop far too regularly.

The Australian ODI and T20 captain has endured a miserable run of late in the shortest form of the game, and scored just 13 runs in two matches against New Zealand during the week as they take part in a five-match series.

Across his past 26 innings in T20 cricket, including internationals, the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash, Finch averages just 15, sparking speculation about his place in the side as Australian builds towards a World Cup later this year.

He's copped his fair share of abuse online, and the cesspit of social media has even reached his better half Amy. She outed an Instagram user who commented on one of her posts: "Tell your husband to step up by his captaincy bloody loser f***ing a**hole b***h because of him I lost my all (sic) money."

Hitting back at the vile attacks, Amy wrote: "Part of me doesn't want to give this individual the satisfaction of a response, but this kind of crap happens far too often!

"I don't appreciate it, neither does my husband who is battling and doing everything he possibly can to get back into the runs.

"Honestly, these keyboard warriors need to go and get a bloody life.

"This isn't even one of the worst that has come my way, but I've had enough!"

Amy is standing up for her husband.

Amy wasn't done there, continuing to tear strips off anyone who thinks they have a right to say such horrible things just because they're guarded by the anonymity of the internet.

"It's nothing new and it's certainly something I've gotten used to,'' she wrote. "I have a pretty thick skin and can generally ignore them but recently there have been direct threats of violence & sexual assault towards me, my husband and members of our family.

"You name it, I've heard it. It's gotten to a point where it needs to be called out because ignoring it doesn't stop these people.

"NOBODY deserves that sort of language to be directed at them!! If you happen to be a fan, how about lending some words of encouragement and support.

"Otherwise, don't call yourself a fan and please, do me a favour and press the unfollow button! A touch of kindness can go a long way!"

Finch's teammates have come in to bat for their skipper, confident he'll return to form and praising his attitude around the group even as he endures a torrid time on the personal front.

"He hasn't changed at all in terms of how he is around the group with us, how he is on the field being captain, and his plans, that's' a massive tick for him," fast bowler Kane Richardson said on Friday.

"To not let his form affect how he is away from cricket, but also how he is on the field, trying to marshall us, so big tick for him.

"We just want to see him make some runs for himself. We all know how tough the game can be when you are not getting the output you want.

"If you came in to our camp today, you wouldn't know he's struggling for runs. He's still the same Finchy. Everyone is behind him."

Slumps aren't new for Finch, who faced a similar scenario before the 2019 ODI World Cup, only to rediscover his form and lead the Aussies to the semi-finals.

Richardson said "one shot" could be the key to turning things around.

"This kind of game, it could be one shot that he gets right that just flows on," he said.

"It would be a different story if this was something he hadn't faced at some point in his career but everyone does. he'll work it out, he's a gun.

"I know they spoke about luck during the Big Bash, but it could take one innings to click, to get off to a flyer and get through that powerplay and he'll be away.

"I'm sure his mental strength will get him through this as he's done it before."

Australia's third T20 against New Zealand will be played on Wednesday.

