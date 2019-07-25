Audi’s new tech savvy SUV revealed

The new Audi Q3 Sportback is expected to arrive in Australia in the first-half of 2020.

Audi has revealed its latest must-have fashion accessory.

The German brand has detailed the coming Q3 Sportback, the coupe version of its compact SUV. Highlights are its sloping roofline and squat stance.

The Q3 Sportback is the latest example of a niche style-focused coupe SUV - which originated with the BMW X6 and slowly spread throughout the other German luxury brands - and is pitched at younger drivers.

The Q3 Sportback is set to go head-to-head with BMW's X2 and the more conventional Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The sloping roofline gives the SUV a sporty look.

Sportback engine options are petrol and diesel but the former is more likely for Australia - Audi has developed a diesel allergy, brought on by the emissions cheating scandal. The petrol four-cylinder is a 2.0-litre turbo (169kW/350Nm).

Audi has flagged more options down the line including a mild hybrid that uses a battery to power electronic functions.

Dominating the cockpit are major display screens, the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and 10-inch infotainment.

The Q3 interior is big on tech.

Audi has also integrated Amazon's Alexa digital assistant into its infotainment tech. The car also comes with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Standard safety kit includes lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, while adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera are optional.

The Q3 Sportback is expected in Australia in the first half of next year. Prices should start from about $55,000 before on-road costs. Full local details will be revealed closer to the car's local launch.