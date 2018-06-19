Audi boss Rupert Stadler arrested over ‘dieselgate’ scandal

Rupert Stadler, the CEO of Audi, has been arrested. Volkswagen Pleads Guilty in U.S. Emissions Scam

AUDI CEO Rupert Stadler has been arrested in relation to the emissions cheating scandal.

"We confirm that Mr Stadler was arrested this morning. The hearing to determine whether he will be remanded is ongoing," a spokesman for parent company Volkswagen said.

"Mr Stadler is still presumed innocent."

The Munich prosecutors said Mr Stadler's arrest was not made at the behest of US authorities. The executive was arrested at his home in Ingolstadt in the early hours of Monday, they said.

"As part of an investigation into diesel affairs and Audi engines, the Munich prosecutor's office executed an arrest warrant against Mr Professor Rupert Stadler on June 18, 2018," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A judge in Germany has ordered Mr Stadler be remanded in custody, it said, to prevent him from obstructing or hindering the diesel investigation. Munich prosecutors searched Mr Stadler's private residence last week in their investigation of suspected fraud and indirect improprieties with documents. A total of 20 people are under suspicion in the probe.

The probe of Stadler focuses on cars sold in Europe that were believed to be equipped with software which turned emissions controls off during regular driving.

Mr Stadler has been under fire since Audi admitted in November 2015 - two months after parent VW - that it also installed illegal "defeat device" software to cheat US emissions tests.

German news agency dpa reported that prosecutors decided to seek Stadler's arrest due to fears he might try to evade justice. A former head of Audi's engine development unit is already in investigative detention.

Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the United States and nine managers, including former CEO Martin Winterkorn, were charged there. Two are serving prison terms; Winterkorn and the others remained in Germany and are unlikely to be extradited.

Audi said in a statement last week that it was "co-operating with the authorities" in the probe.

Volkswagen shares were down 2.6 per cent at 157.60 euros in Frankfurt trading.