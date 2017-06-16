Auction is putting kids in the shade

FUNDRAISING: Eureka kids saying thanks in advance.

EUREKA Public School is looking to raise $12,000 to build a permanent shade cover over their play equipment which currently sits in full sun.

So starting from Tuesday June 20 the school is staging an online auction to raise the money with staggered end dates for various items commencing in July.

The school is situated right near the Eureka Sport and Rec grounds, home of the mighty Eureka Football Club and bordered by a huge stand of original Big Scrub rainforest.

Items already on offer include balloon flights, return flights to Singapore, art work from renowned local artists, vouchers for local attractions such as Crystal Castle, CRT County Store and Norco, pamper packs, date night packs, vouchers for some of the best local foodie locations, gym memberships, book vouchers, Pegasus Park horse rides, tickets to music festivals and vouchers for local services.

"We would like to thank all the individuals and businesses that have already come on board,” said principal Michael Coleman.

The online auction can be found at https://www.charity auctionstoday.com/auctions /eureka-public-school-p-c- 2017-fundraiser-2443.

Businesses interested in donating items should call the school on: 66884272.