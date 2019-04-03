Police negotiating after NZ school lockdown

Police responding to potential reports of gunfire at a Christchurch school. Picture: NZ Herald

Police responding to potential reports of gunfire at a Christchurch school. Picture: NZ Herald

AN Auckland primary school has praised its students and teachers for following lockdown procedures "perfectly" after dozens of armed police swarmed the area to reports of gunfire.

Dozens of officers rushed to West Auckland, on New Zealand's north island, to reports shots had been fired just before 10am this morning.

Glen Eden Primary School was in lockdown for more than an hour and advised parents not to phone or come to the school as they will not be attended to.

The school announced police had lifted its lockdown just before 12.30pm NZ time and said everyone was "safe and well".

A shop near the primary school and two childcare centres were also locked down as police responded to the incident nearby.

WEST COAST RD, GLEN EDEN - ROAD CLOSED - 11:30AM

Due to a police incident a section of West Coast Rd - between Glendale Rd & Swan Hill Dr - is currently CLOSED in Glen Eden. Please avoid this area or allow extra time for diversions. ^TP pic.twitter.com/kq4t1cP6Sz — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) April 2, 2019

The New Zealand Herald reports police are negotiating with a man in the area.

It's believed the man has locked himself in his house and is refusing to come out.

Cordons have been put in place on a section of West Coast Road near Glendale Road.

Glen Eden Primary School, on Glenview Road, informed parents earlier today it was in lockdown.

Our Kids Early Learning Centre, near the primary school, was also briefly locked down.

"Just letting you all know that our Glen Eden centre is currently under lock-down as there is police activity outside (police cars and helicopters)," the centre's owner Anita wrote on Facebook.

"We have been in contact with police, who have given instruction to keep children inside. Due to these circumstances, this may not be the good time to pick up or drop your children as we need to keep doors locked until further instruction. We will keep you updated when the lock-down is over."

The pre-school lockdown was lifted 45 minutes later, just before 12pm NZ time.

Talented Tots childcare centre, on West Coast Rd, was also in lockdown.

Police first rushed to the scene after 10am, to reports a shot had been fired in the Glen Eden area.

Police said the Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed to the area as a precaution.

Locals are reporting a heavy police presence in the area and that roads are closed.

Schools have been on high alert after the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Last week, three Auckland schools around Avondale were put in lockdown after of sightings of a man with a firearm.

It later emerged the weapon was only a BB gun.