Pop-up bar mixes cocktails while the children play

Husk Distillers are popping up at the Macadamia Castle every weekend throughout January.

Set outdoors among the animals, overlooking the waterplay and mini golf areas, the

pop up is designed for parents to relax while the young have a ball.

A Macadania Castle spokeswoman said the bar would be offering three different cocktails.

"We have the ink gin and tonic, including tonic and rosemary; the ink gin fizz, with and a pure cane gin with ginger.

"We loved the idea of partnering with Husk because it's a local brand that people really love, and when the kids are happy and the parents are happy, we all win."

Visitors will be able to pair the mixes with a tasting plate, a selection designed to go with the beverages, full with of fresh ingredients sourced from the region, she said.

"The tasting plate includes salami, shaved ham, olives, fetta, humus and oven roasted tomatoes," she said.

Barman Charles D'Arcy Anderson, of Knockrow, will be mixing cocktails at the Macadamia Castle's pop up bar every weekend in January.

The pop up will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in January, starting this weekend, plus January 25 and 26, during the Australia Day long weekend.

Nestled between Byron Bay and Ballina, The Macadamia Castle has been open since 1975. With more than 150 animals withint the precinct, it features kangaroos, koalas, crocodiles and snakes, plus an 18-hole mini golf course, waterplay, train rides, two playgrounds, a pancake cafe, and macadamias.

At the Macadamia Castle 419 Hinterland Way, Knockrow.