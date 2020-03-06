Menu
Crime

Attackers storm home and launch hammer rampage

by Cormac Pearson
6th Mar 2020 10:43 AM
THREE people were left with serious head injuries after multiple offenders attacked them with a hammer in Caboolture early this morning.

The attack happened at around 1.15am on Miles Street with two men and a woman needing medical assistance.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at around 1.40am to treat the three injured patients.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious head injuries.

The other man, who is in his 50s was taken to Caboolture Hospital with head injuries with all patients in a stable condition.

The attackers are still on the run after stealing a black Holden Commodore from the scene.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

caboolture crime hammer rampage

