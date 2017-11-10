Athletes strike gold at jiu-jitsu titles

BYRON Bay athletes arrived home this week having claimed a swag of medals at the Pan Pacific Championships in Melbourne, the biggest Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament of the year.

The event is a part of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) roster, and is the most prestigious jiu-jitsu event in the southern hemisphere, attracting elite competitors from around the world.

Six Byron Bay athletes were among the 800 competitors and all of them came home with medals led by two-time world champion Milli McCourt who won three gold and one silver medal across four different divisions.

Current world champion Chilli Harel also claimed gold in his division.

There was also gold for Raz Harel, silver for Skylah McCourt, silver for Indi McCourt and gold for Bryce McCourt. The team was coached by Daniel Almeida.

Next stop for the team is the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Summer Australian Open to be held on Sunday, November 19 at the Cavanbah Sports Centre in Byron Bay.

Entry for spectators is free. For more information head online to bjjaustralianopen.com.au or contact 0414741377