WET WEATHER: Heavy rainfalls across he Northern Rivers mean many lawns are soggy and BOM says there are more showers on the way.
At 82mm, which town topped the 24-hr rainfall charts?

Alison Paterson
18th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
ONLY one year ago we had high temperatures, smoke and blistering temperatures.

Now the rain gauges in some areas of the Northern Rivers are overflowing and gumboots are the footwear of choice.

And according to the Bureau of Meteorology, there's more rain on the way.

How the BOM reckons your place fared in the rain gauge in the 24 hours to 9am on February 18, 2021.

Alstonville - 30mm

Ballina - 23mm

Byron Bay - 26mm

Casino - 18mm

Chindera - 56mm

Clothiers Creek - 50mm

Coopers Shoot 33mm

Dunoon - 65mm

Evans Head - 25mm

Goonengerry - 81mm

Huonbrook - 66mm

Kingscliff - 51mm

Kyogle - 31mm

Lismore - 31mm

Mullumbimby - 48mm

Murwillumbah - 31mm

Nashua - 64mm

Nimbin - 67mm

Repentance Creek - 78

Terania Creek - 82mm

The Channon - 50mm

Tuckurimba - 59mm

Tweed Heads - 52mm

Uki - 37mm

Upper Burringbar - 58mm

Send us your rain photos to northernstar@news.com.au

