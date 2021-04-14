Sharemarket hits fresh 13-month high

The ASX climbed to a fresh 13-month high, with tech and gold stocks the top performers, while an artificial intelligence company rocketed.

The Australian sharemarket resumed its upward trend, with the benchmark index once again piercing the 7000-point level to hit fresh 13-month highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.66 per cent stronger at 7023.1, while the All Ordinaries Index gained 0.69 per cent to 7280.6.

CommSec analyst James Tao said local tech stocks followed the lead of those on Wall Street, which had a mixed reaction to US inflation numbers and also concerns around blood clotting with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that caused a pause in its use.

Logistics software provider Wisetech Global advanced 3.28 per cent to $32.41, accounting software firm Xero lifted 2 per cent to $146.08 and buy now, pay later juggernaut Afterpay rose 2.3 per cent to $127.85.

Shares in smaller BNLP player Zip Co went into a trading halt while the company considers undertaking a capital raising and were last priced at $9.61, down 1.23 per cent.

Brisbane-based fintech Propell Holdings made its ASX debut, closing at 23 cents after receiving strong support for its $5m initial public offer priced at 20 cents per share.

Artificial intelligence company Brainchip soared almost 20 per cent to 63.5 cents after announcing it had begun volume manufacturing of its Akida AKD1000 neuromorphic processor chip.

Branchip says its chip can be used in applications including robotics. This unnerving looking ‘dog’ named ‘Spot’ was created by the robotics company Boston Dynamics.

Brainchip says it can be used in applications including home automation and remote controls, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments and cybersecurity.

Gold stocks shone, led by Resolute Mining, which said the mining lease for its Bibiani mine in Ghana had been restored subject to it abandoning the planned sale of the project to China's Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining.

The lease was terminated last month, causing shares in Resolute to tumble, but they leapt almost 15 per cent to 54 cents on Wednesday.

It emerged the miner had not sought the government's prior approval for the deal, which is required under the African nation's mining act.

"We remain committed to the development of Bibiani and will consider all options available to achieve this," Resolute's interim chief executive Stuart Gale said.

Perseus Mining jumped 6.72 per cent to $1.27, Silver Lake Resources advanced 5.44 per cent to $1.84 and Regis Resources remained in a trading halt after announcing on Tuesday it had entered into a binding deal to buy IGO Ltd's 30 per cent stake in the huge Tropicana gold mine in WA for $903m.

Regis is also undertaking a $650m capital raising to fund the acquisition, which it says will be transformational.

WA-focused explorer Iceni Gold also debuted on the ASX, finishing at 29 cents after completing a $20m IPO priced at 20 cents per share.

In the healthcare sector, bioabsorbable polymer technology creator Polynovo was the standout, surging 6.1 per cent to $3.13, while biotech heavyweight CSL firmed 1.19 per cent to $267.80.

ANZ inched one cent lower to $28.89, Commonwealth Bank added 0.7 per cent to $87.80, National Australia Bank backtracked 0.26 per cent to $26.72 and Westpac firmed two cents to $25.33.

Rio Tinto and BHP both gained 0.7 per cent to $114.33 and $46.01, respectively.

The Aussie dollar was fetching 76.82 US cents, 55.66 British pence and 64.15 Euro cents in afternoon trade.

Originally published as ASX hits fresh 13-month high