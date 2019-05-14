Murder attempt you missed in GoT

Daenerys Targaryen has gone full-blown Mad Queen on Game of Thrones.

Daenerys Targaryen has gone full-blown Mad Queen on Game of Thrones.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

If you haven't seen episode five in Game of Thrones' eighth and final season and don't want to know what happens, stop reading now.

You have been warned. Picture: Supplied/ HBO

Amid all the death and destruction in "The Bells", we may have all missed a very subtle assassination attempt.

The opening scene of the episode shows Lord Varys speaking to a young kitchenhand, clearly receiving an update about Queen Daenerys' mental state after the death of her BFF Missandei, Ser Jorah Mormont and her dragon Rhaegal.

They were once close, but Dany’s recent behaviour had been stressing Varys out.

At this point, we already know Varys - acting in a way he feels is best for the realm - has withdrawn support for Dany and wants Jon Snow installed on the Iron Throne instead.

Varys urged Jon to take the Iron Throne for himself. Picture: Supplied/ HBO

It also bears remembering all the way back in season one, Grand Master Pycelle hinted at Varys' penchant for using poison.

When Ned Stark declared poison was a "woman's weapon", Pycelle responds: "Yes, women, cravens - and eunuchs."

So, before his execution, was he trying to have Dany killed?

Here's the exchange between Varys and the young girl:

Varys: "Nothing?"

Girl: "She won't eat."

Varys: "We'll try again at supper."

Girl: "I think they're watching me."

Varys: "Who?"

Girl: "Her soldiers."

Varys: "Of course they are. That's their job. What have I told you, Martha?"

Girl: "The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward."

Varys: "Go on. They'll be missing you in the kitchen."

Varys gave up his life to do what he thought was best for the people of Westeros.

The use of the phrases "try again" and the fear of being "watched" by soldiers really raises suspicions.

At first glance, it seems Varys may be referring to attempts to get the Queen to eat something for her own health. But given all that we know, it's also highly possible he wanted her to eat so she would fall victim to poisoned food - planted in front of her by the young kitchen maid.

If that was his intention, we now know Varys was unsuccessful - Dany heard about his secret support of Jon and had him roasted by one of her dragons.

The sixth and final episode of Game of Thrones will air next Monday on Foxtel at 11am and 8:30pm. Keep an eye out for news.com.au's recap and podcast analysing the episode.

In the meantime you can subscribe to our podcast, Winter is Here, on iTunes.