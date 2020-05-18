Menu
Business

Asian boob jobs no more as Coast beauty agent busts

by Hayden Johnson
18th May 2020 3:13 PM
A BEAUTY company which facilitated more than 14,000 international cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures has collapsed into liquidation as coronavirus continues to keep Australia's borders closed.

Restored Beauty Getaways, which has offices on the Gold Coast and Perth, offered breast and face surgery, liposuction and other medical procedures in Bali, Phuket, Bangkok and Pattaya.

The medical travel agent was a favourite among people wanting to change their appearance and promoted itself as the 'world's leading and most trusted medical tourism agency' after organising more than 14,000 procedures over 18 years.

Its Instagram page is filled with breast surgery promotions, which the company sold for between $4800 and almost $20,000.

Restored Beauty Getaways collapsed into liquidation on May 13, with Domenico Calabretta of Mackay Goodwin put in control.

It is understood the ongoing closure of Australia's borders - possibly until next year - as a result of COVID-19 had dried up the company's cash flow.

Restored Beauty Getaways was founded in 2002 by Rebecca Cosier - who did not respond to a request for comment today.

How much the company owes creditors, which includes the Australian Taxation Office and the Federal Circuit Court of Perth, has not been determined.

