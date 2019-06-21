Menu
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.
Celebrity

Ashton and Mila: ‘It’s over between us’

by Madeline Farber
21st Jun 2019 9:00 AM

When it comes to trolling news reports, longtime couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take the cake.

In a video posted to Kutcher's Instagram page on Wednesday, the former That '70s Show stars trolled In Touch Weekly for a report that claimed the pair had separated and Kunis had taken their children.

"Babe, what's happening?" Kutcher asks Kunis in the video.

"It's over between us," she responds.

"It's over?" Kutcher sarcastically asks. "Oh my God! What are we gonna do?"

"I felt suffocated," Kunis says.

"You felt suffocated by me? I was so overbearing wasn't I?" Kutcher replies.

"Also, I took the kids," Kunis continues.

"Oh, you took the kids? I don't get the kids anymore?" Kutcher says in response.

Kunis continues to say that Kutcher had a "very dark secret exposed." But when asked what the secret was, Kunis doesn't have a solid answer.

"I don't know … I only have this photo," she says, showing off the magazine's cover as a smile grows on her face.

"I guess it's over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who's counting," Kutcher captioned the post, which had more than 2 million views as of Thursday morning.

The footage was quick to garner comments from other celebrities, such as actor Dax Shepard and singer Demi Lovato.

"DAMNIT!!! I was gonna take a run at MK!!! I want a refund!" Shepard's comment reads.

"This is amazing. Miss y'all," commented Lovato.

"It was the moustache for sure," commented football pro J.J. Watt.

 

Their breakup was a fake-out.
"I knew it," said actress Sarah Hyland.

Last year, Kunis opened up about how tabloid stories affect her and her family - even if she doesn't actually read them.

"I don't read anything about myself," Kunis told Cosmopolitan at the time. "I genuinely don't know what's written about me … other than I know that I'm pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year. I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I'm like, Oh boy, OK!"

She continued: "The only thing that's upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused … At one point when I was pregnant, [the tabloids] said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand."

 

All loved-up on the red carpet. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

