‘It was pretty tough not making the team’: Ash Taylor

Ash Taylor admits to letting Origin speculation affect his performance for the Titans. Picture: Jerad Williams

GOLD Coast halfback Ash Taylor has conceded the speculation around a potential State of Origin debut affected his last performance for the Titans.

Taylor admitted his own effort in the Titans' embarrassing 34-0 loss to Brisbane last Sunday wasn't good enough.

He was so critical of his display, the 23-year-old called it one of the worst of his 62-game NRL career.

The Gold Coast playmaker was in contention for a Queensland berth, but Maroons coach Kevin Walters opted for Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans instead for Wednesday night's game three.

Taylor says he will be better equipped to deal with the Origin hype next year and intends to keep going to Titans coach Garth Brennan for advice about how to deal with the pressure.

"It was pretty tough not making the team for starters and it took a pretty hard toll on myself," Taylor told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'll just try and block that out next time.

"(Brennan) chats to me during the week and I think it got a bit overwhelming with all the chat that was going on and it all mounted up.

"To put a performance like that ... wasn't good enough and I'd happily admit that."

While Taylor admits the hype of Origin got to him, he isn't willing to use a calf issue he has been dealing with as an excuse.

He is recovering from the injury complaint as best he can to ensure he plays better in the Titans' clash with the Roosters on Sunday.

"I don't want to make any excuses for my performance on the weekend," Taylor said.

"It wasn't up to standard and I know that and everyone else knows that as well.

"The best thing about it is you can come back and turn up the next week, so I'm just going to rock up ... and try to play one of my best performances of the season."