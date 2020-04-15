Menu
More asbestos has been found at the site formerly home to Mullumbimby District Hospital.
Asbestos find delays remediation of former hospital site

15th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
BYRON Shire Council’s discovery of more asbestos at the old Mullumbimby hospital site has delayed the site’s final remediation.

The council had expected to have the property completely remediated by the end of last year.

Final sampling after the demolition and removal of the hospital buildings and contaminated soil did, however, uncover further asbestos deposits beyond the building footprint.

The council’s director of infrastructure services, Phillip Holloway, said a site auditor – accredited by the NSE EPA, was engaged for a thorough investigation.

That auditor is expected to provide recommendations for future remediation and management.

“It is very disappointing because we were looking forward to getting on with redeveloping the site in keeping with the wishes of the community via the Mullumbimby Hospital Site Project Reference Group,” Mr Holloway said.

“We do not yet know the cost of this additional remediation or the long-term management options for this site but the community should be assured that there is no risk to public health.”

The site remains fenced off and closed to the public.

The contaminated area is contained.

The council will be this month covering the area with geo-fabric material, which will be overlaid with clean fill.

Planning for the future of the site is continuing and the council is working with urban design consultants.

