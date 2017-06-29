Artists drawn into Writers Fest

WORD'S WORTH: Annique Goldenberg and Carolyn Delzoppo from c.a.s.e. with Emma Walker, Christiane Willcocks and Michael Cusack from BSA, Writers Festival director Edwina Johnson and Meredith Cusack from BSA with artists books from Carla Dickens and Christian Morrow.

BYRON Writers Festival has partnered with Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre, the Byron School of Art and c.a.s.e. inc to present a series of satellite art events during the festival.

Events include exhibitions by Australian artist Joshua Yeldham at Tweed Regional Gallery, an exhibition of artists' books at Lone Goat Gallery in Byron Bay, Art in the Pub Mullumbimby with author and Boston Globe art critic Sebastian Smee and a workshop with celebrated Indian artist Venkat Shyam at Byron School of Art.

"These events will give festivalgoers a chance to experience some of the wonderful work our kindred creatives are doing in the region,” Festival Director Edwina Johnson said.

The artists' books exhibition, The Image Unbound, will include works by local artists Karla Dickens, Christian Morrow, Sabine Brosche, Dr Jan Davis, Fiona Fraser, Helle Jorgensen, Dr Glen Skein and Dr Gali Weiss. The Image Unbound will run from July 28 - August 9 at the Lone Goat Gallery.

Art in the Pub will present Sebastian Smee on The Art of Rivalry from 6pm on Sunday August 6 at the Courthouse Hotel in Mullumbimby.

"It is very exciting to be hosting Sebastian Smee as part of Art in the Pub and hear him speak about the relationship between Lucian Freud and Frances Bacon,” said Carolyn Delzoppo of c.a.s.e inc.

Venkat Raman Singh Shyam will host a workshop The A to Z of Gond Artfrom 10am on Thursday August 3 at Byron School of Art.

Joshua Yeldham's exhibitions, Endurance and Surrender, at the Tweed Regional Gallery will also coincide with the Byron Writers Festival.

For info go to: www. byronwritersfestival.com