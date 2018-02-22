Artist's 43-metre Gold Coast mural

LOCAL artist Guido van Helten, a Southern Cross University alumnus whose work features in Lismore's Back Alley Gallery, will transform a 10-storey building overlooking North Kirra Beach at SCU's Gold Coast campus.

Guido has created more than 50 large-scale photorealistic murals across the globe from Italy to Ukraine. In Australia he has transformed regional communities by depicting local people on disused industrial silos in the remote Victorian town of Brim, population 200, and on train carriages in Central West NSW.

"What is most interesting about this project is reflecting people's connection with their built environment, which in my previous work has often been on industrial sites, but in this case it's a social and very interactive modern space where people come to learn and grow," Guido said.

"I work by bringing a lot of influence from the site, so I want to use that style of architecture and that modern look to influence the design in a way that suits the site and place.

"It will be something that is very different to what I've done before, which I'm excited about."

From March 6 onwards, spectators are welcome at the SCU campus in the Gold Coast to watch his work unfold on the side of the 43m building.

Guido's unique process incorporates photography into his figurative mural creations and draws crowds worldwide.